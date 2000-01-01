Ban Loong Holdings Ltd (SEHK:30)

APAC company
Market Info - 30

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 30

  • Market CapHKD2.289bn
  • SymbolSEHK:30
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0865U1009

Company Profile

Ban Loong Holdings Ltd is a China-based company. Along with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of money lending and trading of refined edible oil and stainless-steel coil. The company operates its business at the retail level.

