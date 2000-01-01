Ban Loong Holdings Ltd (SEHK:30)
- Market CapHKD2.289bn
- SymbolSEHK:30
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- ISINBMG0865U1009
Company Profile
Ban Loong Holdings Ltd is a China-based company. Along with its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the business of money lending and trading of refined edible oil and stainless-steel coil. The company operates its business at the retail level.