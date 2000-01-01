Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

North American company
Company Info - BANC

  • Market Cap$872.150m
  • SymbolNYSE:BANC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05990K1060

Company Profile

Banc of California Inc is a is a financial holding company. It offers banking and financial services. Its services include banking services, lending services and private banking services.

