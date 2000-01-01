Banca Farmafactoring SpA (MTA:BFF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BFF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BFF
- Market Cap€915.010m
- SymbolMTA:BFF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINIT0005244402
Company Profile
Banca Farmafactoring SpA is engaged in factoring industry and has presence in Italy, Spain and Portugal, Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovak Republic.