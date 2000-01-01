Banca Generali (MTA:BGN)
- Market Cap€3.408bn
- SymbolMTA:BGN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINIT0001031084
Banca Generali offers banking and financial services in Italy. Its products and services include asset management, banking services, and insurance products. The company adopts open architecture business model.