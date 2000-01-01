Company Profile

Banca Ifis is an independent banking group specializing in the collection of trade receivables, non-performing loans, and tax receivables. The group's credit is exposed mostly to Italy and other European nations. Its trade receivables segment focuses on growing trade finance loans and providing liquidity to Italian small and medium-sized enterprises. Approximately one-third of its loan portfolio is from government and public administration, whereas two-thirds are from the private sector. The group's earning assets are split nearly evenly between loans to customers and debt and equity securities available for sale. Most of the group's net revenue is net interest income.