Company Profile

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. is a banking group operating primarily in Italy, and mainly providing traditional retail and commercial banking services. The group is also active in other business areas such as leasing, factoring, corporate finance, and investment banking through its various subsidiaries. The bank's strategy emphasizes efficiency as well as strengthening of its balance sheet, including its credit quality, liquidity, and capital base. A majority of the group's net revenue is net interest income, followed by net fees and commission income. Loans to customers overwhelmingly constitute a majority of the bank's earning assets, approximately half of which are mortgages.Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena operates in the financial services domain as a banking firm. Its services include lease financing, asset management, private banking, factoring services, corporate finance and insurance services.