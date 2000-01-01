Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MTA:BMPS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BMPS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BMPS
- Market Cap€1.507bn
- SymbolMTA:BMPS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIT0005218752
Company Profile
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena operates in the financial services domain as a banking firm. Its services include lease financing, asset management, private banking, factoring services, corporate finance and insurance services.