Company Profile

Banca Popolare di Sondrio is a full-service cooperative bank operating primarily in Northern Italy but also in Central Italy and Switzerland. The bank's overall strategy is geared toward sustaining local economies, particularly small- and medium-sized businesses and households. Most of the bank's business is generated through business banking, followed by individual banking activities. The bank generates most of its net revenue through net interest income, followed by net fees and commissions and net trading income. A majority of the bank's earning assets are mortgage loans. The bank's lending strategy revolves around a low propensity for risk and an emphasis on diversification.Banca Popolare di Sondrio is a financial services provider. As a banking firm, it caters to private customers, small business, micro businesses, SMEs, large enterprises and public enterprises.