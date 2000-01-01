Company Profile

Banca Profilo SPA provides services for managing the assets of private and institutional clients and to the financial needs of companies. The company offers investment planning services; wealth planning, insurance, and foreign solutions; private investment solutions and trust services, including management of fiduciary assets. The company institutional clients include investment management, investment banking, asset services, funding solutions, management of real estate portfolios and analysis and research services.Banca Profilo SPA provides services for managing the assets of private and institutional clients and to the financial needs of companies .