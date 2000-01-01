Company Profile

BancFirst Corp is engaged in providing banking services. The company's business unit includes metropolitan banks, community banks, Pegasus Bank, other financial services and executive, operations and support. Metropolitan banks, community banks, and Pegasus Bank offer traditional banking products such as commercial and retail lending, and a full line of deposit accounts. Other financial services are specialty product business units including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. It derives a majority of interest income from Community Banks.BancFirst Corp through its subsidiaries provides retail & commercial banking services; It also offers trust services & acts as executor, administrator, trustee, transfer agent & provides item processing, research & other fiduciary services.