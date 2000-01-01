Banco BBVA Argentina SA ADR (NYSE:BBAR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BBAR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BBAR
- Market Cap$543.270m
- SymbolNYSE:BBAR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0589341009
Company Profile
Banco BBVA Argentina SA is a banking services provider in Argentina. It provides financial assistance to large corporations, small and medium-sized companies, as well as individuals. The bank provides services through retail, corporate, investment banking, and Small and medium-sized companies divisions. Through the retail banking segment, it provides banking products and services to individuals, corporate banking deals with services to corporates, the small and medium-sized companies segment focused on foreign trade, agricultural business, and digital products. The company's geographical segments are Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and the Rest of Eurasia.BBVA Banco Frances SA is a bank operating in Argentina. It operates over 200 branches across the country and offering financial services to corporations and individual consumers.