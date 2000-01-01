Company Profile

Despite its Spanish origins, BBVA generates two thirds of its profits from emerging markets. BBVA is the dominant bank in Mexico, and it also enjoys good market shares in Spain and the Sun Belt area of the Southern U.S. BBVA is largely a retail and commercial bank.Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA is an diversified financial group providing retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking services. Its activities are located in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States and Turkey.