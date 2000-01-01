Company Profile

Banco De Chile is one of the largest banks in Chile; it provides banking services to a wide customer base of large corporations, small and medium-size businesses, and individuals. Through its network of roughly 400 branches, the bank offers a diverse set of financial products that includes traditional banking services, investment and mutual funds, insurance, financial advisory, and capital market services.