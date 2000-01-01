Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell S.A is a Spanish retail and commercial bank operating mostly in Spain, but with a notable lending presence in the United Kingdom and the Americas. Its strategy emphasizes scaling its current customer base and laying the foundation for international expansion. Banco de Sabadell's largest business line is commercial banking, which focuses on providing financial products and services to large corporations, small to medium-size enterprises, retailers and sole proprietors, professional groupings, entrepreneurs, and personal customers. Loans and advances constitute a majority of the bank's earning assets. Its credit risk is mostly exposed to mortgage loans, followed by sovereign debt.Banco de Sabadell S.A provides banking services. Its business is divided in commercial banking, corporate banking, private banking, investment management and asset transformation segments.