Company Profile

Banco Desio Brianza SpA is an Italy based company engaged in providing financial services. The group operates by carrying out traditional banking activities, providing asset management services and selling life and non-life bancassurance products. It offers loans and deposits; financial, banking, and payment services; insurance products, asset management products; debit and credit cards. The bank serves individuals and small to midsized businesses by providing other services. The activities are carried out through Italy.