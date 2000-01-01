Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA is a special purpose multinational bank based in Panama. Its key objective is to lend financial support and assist the trade development between Latin America and the Caribbean. The bank functions through two segments; Commercial and Treasury. The commercial segment performs the crux of the bank's activities and helps generate most of its income. It deals with commercial portfolio-related activities, such as origination of bilateral and syndicated credits, short- and medium-term loans, acceptances and contingent credits. The Treasury Segment is responsible for the Bank's funding and liquidity management, along with the management of its activities in investment securities.Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA is a supernational bank. It is principally engaged in providing trade financing to selected commercial banks, middle-market companies and corporations in the region.