Company Profile

Banco Macro SA is a financial institution and it provides standard banking products and services. The company presents its customers with standard products and services that are designed to suit individual needs. It has two categories of customers, retail customers, which includes individuals and entrepreneurs, and corporate customers, which include small, medium, and large companies and corporations. In addition, it provides services to four provincial governments. The firm generates most of its revenue from Argentina.Banco Macro SA is a commercial bank standard banking products and services. It provides its service to retail customer and small to medium-size businesses.