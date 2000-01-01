Banco Santander (Brasil) SA ADR (NYSE:BSBR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BSBR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BSBR
- Market Cap$42.630bn
- SymbolNYSE:BSBR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS05967A1079
Company Profile
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA operates as a multiple service bank. It is engaged in investment, lending and financing, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card operations and foreign exchange. The company operates in Brazil and internationally.