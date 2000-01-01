Company Profile

Banco Santander Chile is the largest bank in Chile by assets. It has the most expansive footprint of any bank in the country, ranks second by lending market share, and ranks third in deposit market share. It has been one of the most efficiently run banks in the region for many years, resulting in returns on equity in excess of 20%. The bank has a diverse revenue stream with two thirds generated from interest and one third derived through fees.Banco Santander Chile is a commercial and retail bank. It provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking services including Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance a variety of commercial and retail banking services.