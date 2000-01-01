Company Profile

Santander's focus is on retail and commercial banking. Latin America is geographically the largest operation, with Brazil by far the largest. Its continental European business is still mainly Iberian. Santander’s U.K. presence is the result of the acquisition of building society Abbey. In the U.S., Santander operates a vehicle finance business and a Boston-based savings and loan association.Banco Santander SA is a global bank engaged in retail banking. The firm also offers other services such as wholesale banking, insurance and asset management. Its business operations are spread across Latin America, Continental Europe, and the U.S.