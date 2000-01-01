Company Profile

BanColombia SA is a financial services company. A conglomerate of financial institutions, BanColombia offers a wide range of product offerings and financial services, including loans to small and midsize enterprises and governments, leasing, factoring, and asset management. The company's operations are in Colombia, Peru, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, and Guatemala.BanColombia SA operates as a financial institution in Panama, El Salvador, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, the Cayman Islands, and Peru. The company offers financial products and services to a diversified individual, corporate, and government customer.