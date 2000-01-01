Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BCTF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BCTF
- Market Cap$48.520m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BCTF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS05970V1061
Company Profile
Bancorp 34 Inc provides a variety of banking services to individuals and businesses through its branches. Its products and services are demand deposits, certificate of deposits, savings and money market accounts, and others.