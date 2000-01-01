Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (AMEX:BKJ)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BKJ
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BKJ
- Market Cap$144.430m
- SymbolAMEX:BKJ
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0599151083
Company Profile
Bancorp of New Jersey Inc is a bank holding company for Bank of New Jersey. It provides traditional commercial banking, accepting deposits from the general public, individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations and governmental units.