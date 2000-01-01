Bancorp Wealth Management New Zealand Ltd (XETRA:BW6)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BW6
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BW6
- Market Cap€19.910m
- SymbolXETRA:BW6
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINNZBWME0001S2
Company Profile
Bancorp Wealth Management New Zealand Ltd is a provider of private banking, investment and fund management services in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and North America.