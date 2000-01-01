BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BXS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BXS

  • Market Cap$3.436bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BXS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS05971J1025

Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank conducts banking and financial services operations. It provides financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses.

Latest BXS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .