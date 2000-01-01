Company Profile

Bango PLC offers mobile internet payments platform. The company develops, markets and distributes technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for content and media on connected devices. Its primary product is Bango Payment Platform, which provides app stores and content providers with direct billing connections to mobile operators around the world. In addition, it has also developed Bango Boost and Bango Dashboard. The company has operational footprints across the United Kingdom, European Union, USA and Canada, Indonesia, and the Rest of World.