Market Info - BANI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BANI

  • Market Cap€38.590m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:BANI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINBE0003870871

Company Profile

Banimmo SA is a property repositioning company. It is specialized in the technical & commercial renovation of under-valued or obsolete buildings such as retail space & shopping centers, exhibition & conference centers in Belgium, France & Luxembourg.

