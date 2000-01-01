Bank Bradesco SA ADR (NYSE:BBD)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BBD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BBD
- Market Cap$29.320bn
- SymbolNYSE:BBD
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0594603039
Company Profile
Banco Bradesco is Brazil's fourth- largest bank, with about 15% of deposits, and the largest insurance provider in Brazil, with roughly 25% market share. The bank provides services through a network of more than 5,300 branches, the largest footprint of all privately controlled banks in Brazil. Banking provides roughly 70% of profits, while the insurance segment contributes the remaining 30%. In 2016, Bradesco acquired the Brazilian operations of HSBC.Bank Bradesco SA is one of the largest banks in Brazil. The bank provides services through a network of more than 4,700 locations offering insurance and banking facilities like deposits and loans to individuals and business corporations.