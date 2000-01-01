Bank Bradesco SA ADR (NYSE:BBD)

North American company
Market Info - BBD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BBD

  • Market Cap$29.320bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BBD
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0594603039

Company Profile

Banco Bradesco is Brazil's fourth- largest bank, with about 15% of deposits, and the largest insurance provider in Brazil, with roughly 25% market share. The bank provides services through a network of more than 5,300 branches, the largest footprint of all privately controlled banks in Brazil. Banking provides roughly 70% of profits, while the insurance segment contributes the remaining 30%. In 2016, Bradesco acquired the Brazilian operations of HSBC.Bank Bradesco SA is one of the largest banks in Brazil. The bank provides services through a network of more than 4,700 locations offering insurance and banking facilities like deposits and loans to individuals and business corporations.

