Company Profile

Banco Bradesco is Brazil's fourth- largest bank, with about 15% of deposits, and the largest insurance provider in Brazil, with roughly 25% market share. The bank provides services through a network of more than 5,300 branches, the largest footprint of all privately controlled banks in Brazil. Banking provides roughly 70% of profits, while the insurance segment contributes the remaining 30%. In 2016, Bradesco acquired the Brazilian operations of HSBC.Bank Bradesco SA is one of the largest banks in Brazil. The bank provides services through a network of more than 4,700 locations offering insurance and banking facilities like deposits and loans to individuals and business corporations.