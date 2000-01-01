Bank Bradesco SA ADR (NYSE:BBDO)

North American company
Market Info

Company Info - BBDO

  • Market Cap$68.462bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BBDO
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0594604029

Company Profile

Bank Bradesco SA is one of the largest banks in Brazil. The bank provides services through a network of more than 4,700 locations offering insurance and banking facilities like deposits and loans to individuals and business corporations.

