Bank Bradesco SA ADR (NYSE:BBDO)
Company Info - BBDO
- Market Cap$68.462bn
- SymbolNYSE:BBDO
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0594604029
Company Profile
Bank Bradesco SA is one of the largest banks in Brazil. The bank provides services through a network of more than 4,700 locations offering insurance and banking facilities like deposits and loans to individuals and business corporations.