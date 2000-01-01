Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BFC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BFC
- Market Cap$487.080m
- SymbolNASDAQ:BFC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS06211J1007
Company Profile
Bank First National Corp through its subsidiaries provides financial services. It offers loan, deposit and treasury management products and insurance services.