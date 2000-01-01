Bank First Corp (NASDAQ:BFC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BFC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BFC

  • Market Cap$487.080m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:BFC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS06211J1007

Company Profile

Bank First National Corp through its subsidiaries provides financial services. It offers loan, deposit and treasury management products and insurance services.

Latest BFC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .