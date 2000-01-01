Company Profile

Bank Of China Ltd with its headquarters in Beijing and founded in 1912, has evolved as a central bank, international exchange bank, and state-owned bank specializing in foreign trade business. BOC was listed on the Hong Kong and Shanghai stock exchanges in 2006. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services to customers across greater China and overseas. Central Huijin, a Chinese state-owned investment company and BOC's largest shareholder, controls 68%.Bank Of China Ltd provides banking and related financial services, including commercial banking, investment banking and insurance and investment services.