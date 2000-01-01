Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1963)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1963
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1963
- Market CapHKD14.541bn
- SymbolSEHK:1963
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100001QN2
Company Profile
Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd is engaged in the financial services sector of China. The company caters to corporate and retail banking customers with deposits and loans and other banking products.