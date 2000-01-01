Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings Inc is a banking company. The company provides banking and related services to businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professional service providers and consumers in northern California. It provides financial services and products including checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market deposits. The company also offers to weep arrangements, commercial loans, construction loans, term loans, consumer loans, safe deposit boxes, and electronic banking services. It also accepts as collateral for loans, real estate, listed and unlisted securities, savings and time deposits.