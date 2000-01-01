Bank of Gansu Co Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:2139)

APAC company
Market Info - 2139

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2139

  • Market CapHKD15.709bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2139
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002RW9

Company Profile

Bank of Gansu Co Ltd operates as a commercial bank. The company's services include personal banking, corporate banking, electronic banking, international business, and direct sale banking.

