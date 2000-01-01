Bank of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BOH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BOH
- Market Cap$2.118bn
- SymbolNYSE:BOH
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0625401098
Company Profile
Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).Bank of Hawaii Corp is a bank holding company. It provides a range of financial services and products primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands.