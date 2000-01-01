Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp is one of the top two banks in Hawaii, with $14 billion in assets and over 30% of the state's deposits. It has about 65 branches in its home state and nine in the west Pacific. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly held in residential mortgages (38%), along with commercial mortgages (20%), commercial and industrial loans (15%), and home equity loans (13%).Bank of Hawaii Corp is a bank holding company. It provides a range of financial services and products primarily to customers in Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific Islands.