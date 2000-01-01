Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group PLC is an Irish financial services group operating mostly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Services include mortgages, business and corporate lending, term loans, leasing, foreign exchange, life assurance, and pension products, among others. The bank's trading divisions include Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland Life, Retail U.K., and Corporate and Treasury. The bank generates the majority of its revenue from traditional lending substantially funded by customer deposits and term wholesale funding. Revenue is also derived from fees for a range of banking and transaction services. The bank has access to distribution in the United Kingdom via its relationship as financial services partner with the nation's post office.