Bank of Ireland Group (LSE:BIRG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BIRG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BIRG
- Market Cap€5.219bn
- SymbolLSE:BIRG
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINIE00BD1RP616
Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group PLC is an Irish financial services group operating mostly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Its services include; current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending.