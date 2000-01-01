Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank, provides a wide range of financial services to customers predominantly professionals, small and middle-market businesses, and individuals residing in Marin, Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, and Alameda counties. It offers commercial and retail deposit and lending programs, personal and business checking and savings accounts and wealth management and trust services. The firm derives revenue through Wealth Management & Trust fees, Deposit account service charges, and Debit card interchange fees.Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company. It conducts business primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The Bank, provides a wide range of financial services to customers predominantly professionals, small and middle-market businesses.