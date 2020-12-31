Bank of New York Mellon Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BK)
Market Cap $37.271bn
Symbol NYSE:BK
Industry Financial Services
Sector Asset Management
- Currency
ISIN US0640581007
BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in the management and servicing of financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors, and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with about $41.1 trillion in under custody and administration (as of December 31, 2020), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investment. BNY Mellon's asset management division manages about $2.2 trillion in assets.Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is an investment company. The company provides investment management, investment services and wealth management that help institutions and individuals succeed in markets all over the world.