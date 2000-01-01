Bank of Nova Scotia Ordinary Shares (NYSE:BNS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - BNS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - BNS
- Market Cap$66.307bn
- SymbolNYSE:BNS
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorBanks - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINCA0641491075
Company Profile
Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial service provider. The company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets services.