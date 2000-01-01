Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial service provider. The company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets services.