Company Info - BNS

  • Market Cap$49.146bn
  • SymbolNYSE:BNS
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0641491075

Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia is known as Canada's "international bank" and is a global financial services provider. The bank has three business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, and global banking and markets. It is the third- largest bank in Canada. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial service provider. The company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets services.

