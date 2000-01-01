Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia is known as Canada's "international bank" and is a global financial services provider. The bank has three business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, and global banking and markets. It is the third- largest bank in Canada. The bank's international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial service provider. The company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets services.