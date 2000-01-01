Bank of Qingdao Co Ltd H (SEHK:3866)

Market Info - 3866

Company Info - 3866

  • Market CapHKD13.085bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3866
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002391

Company Profile

Bank of Qingdao Co Ltd is a banking firm. Its key activity is corporate banking, which provides services to corporations, government agencies and financial institutions. It also has under its umbrella, retail banking and financial market services.

