Company Profile

Bank of Queensland, or BOQ, is an Australia-based regional bank offering home loans, personal finance, and commercial loans. BOQ operates both owner-managed and corporate branches, and is the owner of Virgin Money Australia. Its BOQ business includes the BOQ branded commercial lending activity, BOQ Finance and BOQ Specialist businesses. The division provides tailored business banking solutions including commercial lending, equipment finance and leasing, cashflow finance, foreign exchange, interest rate hedging, transaction banking, and deposit solutions for commercial customers.Bank of Queensland Ltd provides a range of banking and other financial services including deposit-taking; payments services, wealth management, treasury, foreign exchange services as well as consumer, residential, business, and commercial lending.