Company Profile

Founded in 1874 as Brisbane Permanent Benefit Building and Investment Society, Bank of Queensland is one of three remaining regional banks in Australia. The bank is primarily retail-focused but provides a range of banking and other financial services including consumer, residential, business, and commercial lending; deposit-taking; payments services; wealth management; and treasury and foreign exchange services. Given its origins, the bank’s lending book is heavily weighted to the state of Queensland.Bank of Queensland Ltd provides a range of banking and other financial services including deposit-taking; payments services, wealth management, treasury, foreign exchange services as well as consumer, residential, business, and commercial lending.