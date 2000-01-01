Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd H (SEHK:1578)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1578

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1578

  • Market CapHKD19.972bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1578
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002623

Company Profile

Bank of Tianjin Co Ltd is a commercial bank providing banking and financial services. It also provides agency services for the housing maintenance fund. Its segments are corporate banking, retail banking, and treasury business.

Latest 1578 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .