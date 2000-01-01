Bank of Zhengzhou Co Ltd H (SEHK:6196)

APAC company
Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6196

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6196

  • Market CapHKD27.333bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6196
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE1000023P0

Company Profile

Bank of Zhengzhou Co Ltd provides banking and financial services, including corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operation.

