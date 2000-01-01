Company Profile

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA is a universal commercial banking group operating mostly in Poland and is part of the UniCredit S.p.A. Group. The group offers a broad range of financial services aside from banking, including stockbroking, leasing, and factoring. The bank's operating segments include retail banking, private banking, corporate and investment banking, and asset and liability management. Of these segments, retail banking is the greatest contributor to both net interest income and fee and commission income, followed by corporate and investment banking. The majority of the bank's net revenue is net interest income, almost entirely derived from loans and receivables from customers.Bank Pekao SA is a universal commercial bank. The Company offers banking services on domestic and foreign financial markets, provided to retail and corporate clients both in Poland and abroad.