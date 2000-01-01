Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA ADR (LSE:BPKD)

UK company
Market Info - BPKD

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BPKD

  • Market Cap$3.374bn
  • SymbolLSE:BPKD
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0644512065

Company Profile

Bank Pekao SA is a universal commercial bank. The Company offers banking services on domestic and foreign financial markets, provided to retail and corporate clients both in Poland and abroad.

