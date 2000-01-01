Bankers Cobalt Corp (TSX:BANC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - BANC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - BANC

  • Market CapCAD1.160m
  • SymbolTSX:BANC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA06612P1018

Company Profile

Bankers Cobalt Corp is a cobalt and copper (Co-Cu) exploration and development company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

Latest BANC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .