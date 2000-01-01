Company Profile

Bankinter SA is a bank operating primarily in Spain. Its services include financial planning, asset management, retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, and international banking. Customer loans constitute the overwhelming majority of earning assets on the balance sheet. The bank's strategy emphasizes innovation, as well as both organic and acquisitive growth, including international expansion beginning with Portugal. Bankinter's stated purpose for this expansion is to diversify its revenue base away from traditional spread lending and toward fee and commission income from private banking and asset management. To this end, the company has also placed an increasingly greater emphasis on corporate banking and higher-margin consumer finance.